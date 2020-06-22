STATHAM - Joan Hammond Owen, 80, Statham, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church. Joan loved her community and held many positions throughout it, from Statham City Council woman to Statham Recreation Director to Coach, where she was a valuable mentor in the lives of many youth, coaching them in various sports. She retired as an office manager with Southern Mill Supply.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Hoke Smith and Mary Harvil Hammond.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles Hampton Owen Sr., Statham; a daughter, Mary “Cissy” Greeson, Winder; two sons, Charles “Chuck” Owen Jr., Athens, and Scott Owen, Winder; a sister, Marilyn Hammond McKendrick, Suwanee; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dave Fahner officiating. A private interment will be held at Barrow Memorial Gardens following the service.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is trusted with the arrangements.
