Joan Margaret Arthurs passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Born in Pittsburgh, Penn., on May 19, 1935 to John T. and Sara J. Maybury, Joan was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, known for her selflessness, fun loving attitude toward life and love and commitment to her family. Joan’s infectious smile and sense of humor could light up a room.
In the 70’s, she channeled her love of people and knack for sales into building a successful business with Mary Kay Cosmetics, both as a beauty consultant and senior director. She remained a successful senior director with Mary Kay for many years and won many sales awards. Although Joan took great pride in her business career, her greatest passion and source of joy was serving her family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Joan is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Carl; her brother, Rick; and her parents, John and Sara Maybury.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Dan (Terry), Donna (Dayne) and Ron (Ruth); five grandchildren, Nathan, Cristofer, Mathew, Erin and Damon; sister, Barbara Jean Geche and spouse (Tom); as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Graveside service: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park South Cemetery with interment following.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
