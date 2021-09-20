COMER - Joan Marie Mosley, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 17, 2021.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 20, 1947. She lived in Florida, before moving to Georgia where she has resided for the past 35 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harold Mosley; and her five sisters, Judy, Edie, Frannie and Mary.
She was known as Mom, Granny and NeNe. She is a member of Sword of the Spirit Baptist Church. Mrs. Mosley leaves behind a tremendous legacy of life's magical miraculous moments to be carried in memory with gratitude and heavy hearts. She will be missed by those who love her.
She is survived by her brother, Frank William Shifflett, Florida;her five children, Donna, Deana, David, Frank and Terry; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church in Comer.
Family and friends will gather at Mrs. Mosley's home in Comer after the service.
If you would like to send flowers, please send them to her home in Comer. "We Love You Granny."
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
