COLBERT - Joan Morris Bell, 87, Colbert, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 at Union General Hospital in Blairsville.
Joan was born September 17, 1932 in Colbert to the late Lloyd and Effie Morris. Joan was a member of the Colbert Baptist Church. She was a retired teacher and enjoyed traveling. She has been to every state in the United States but two. Her favorite out of all these places was the beach.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Hubert Bell and brother Walter Morris.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela Nelson of Blairsville; granddaughter, Katie Moody, Colbert; one great-granddaughter; and two nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Athens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS Pets) at 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Rd., Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
