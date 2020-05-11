JEFFERSON - Joan Whitmire (Wilson), 81, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mrs. Whitmire was born in Jefferson, one of 11 children to the late Paul and Kate McDougald Whitmire, was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church and was retired from Walmart Corporation and was formerly a retail sales clerk with Tabo’s Grocery in Jefferson for many years.
In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded by her husband, Preston Wilson; a son, Mark Wilson; sisters, Peggy Tolbert, Mildred Youmans, Pat Carter and Bobbi Watts; brothers, Lewis, Simon, Bill, Charlie, Jimmy and Mike Whitmire.
Survivors include a daughter, Marcia Edwards and her husband Rob, Jefferson; granddaughter, Katie Garner and her husband Stanley, Jefferson; and one great- grandchild, Willow Garner; along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from the Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Hunter Reynolds, John, Jeff, Wendell, Wade and Shane Whitmire.
Family to receive friends: at the graveside. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and because of the Coronavirus outbreak, observe the State of Georgia recommended safe social distancing of six feet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maysville Baptist Church Music Department, 8875 Highway 82 Spur, Maysville, Georgia 30558.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
