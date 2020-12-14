Joann Brooks Smith, 83, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s transitioned to her heavenly home where she was rejoined with so many loved ones that had gone on before her including her parents; late husband, Billy R Smith; sisters, Mary Gladue, Lorena Hughes, Anne Tufts and Dorothy Brooks; and her brother, Junior Brooks.
Joann was born in Madison County on March 12, 1937 to the late Charlie R. Brooks and Mary Owens Brooks.
Joann was the mother to two daughters, but mothered many others throughout the years. She spent her life serving others, her gift and talent from God was that of servitude and she spent her life being a true servant of God. She would feed anyone that needed a meal and made sure that no one went without. She spent many years taking care of others and being a caregiver/sitter to the elderly or sick. Most of her family and friends can remember her always cooking and she loved to have her family around. Known as Momjo to most, she always made everyone feel loved, because she loved everyone she met.
Left to cherish her memories and celebrate her legacy are her two daughters, Brenda (Ben) Hoskins and Sharon (Lamar) Hiland; four grandchildren, Ashley Waller, Chase (Wanda) Waller, Whitney (Greg) Pethel and Nicki (Josh) Jones; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Peggy (Leon) Williams; multiple nephews and nieces; and a host of friends that she considered family and loved dearly.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
