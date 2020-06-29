Joann James Beusse, 88, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Madison County she was the daughter of the late Earl Watson and Lettie Mae Hilley James and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jesse Quinton Beusse.
She served for many years as a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Ila and Danielsville Elementary Schools and was retired from the Madison County School System. She was a member of Danielsville Baptist Church.
Survivors include children, Terry Quinton Beusse (Tommie), Colbert, William Clark Beusse (Edie), Dawsonville, and April Amanda Brown (Stephen), Danielsville; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Lucy James Graham and Linda James Harris, both of Hartwell.
Graveside service: Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Attendees are encouraged to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to a charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
