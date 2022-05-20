rockmore

WINDER - Joann Montgomery Rockmore, 77, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Mrs. Rockmore was a devoted member of Eastside Baptist Church for over 50 years. She owned a home daycare for over 45 years where she cared for multiple generations of Barrow County children.

Mrs. Rockmore is preceded in death by her husband, Randall Rockmore; parents, William Montgomery and Myrtice McGhee Montgomery; and brother, Charles Montgomery.

Mrs. Rockmore is survived by her children, Pam Clark, Steven Rockmore and Jason Rockmore, all of Winder; siblings, Larry, Edward and Richard Montgomery, Conyers, and Linda Harbert, Monroe; three grandchildren, Justin (Karri) Clark, Katlyn (Lawson) Holt and Xena Rockmore; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Holt, Corbin Clark and Mason Brooke Clark.

Funeral service: Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1: p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Gilmer officiating. Burial will follow the service at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

The family of Mrs. Rockmore welcomes flowers for her funeral service.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 22-28

