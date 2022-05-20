WINDER - Joann Montgomery Rockmore, 77, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Mrs. Rockmore was a devoted member of Eastside Baptist Church for over 50 years. She owned a home daycare for over 45 years where she cared for multiple generations of Barrow County children.
Mrs. Rockmore is preceded in death by her husband, Randall Rockmore; parents, William Montgomery and Myrtice McGhee Montgomery; and brother, Charles Montgomery.
Mrs. Rockmore is survived by her children, Pam Clark, Steven Rockmore and Jason Rockmore, all of Winder; siblings, Larry, Edward and Richard Montgomery, Conyers, and Linda Harbert, Monroe; three grandchildren, Justin (Karri) Clark, Katlyn (Lawson) Holt and Xena Rockmore; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Holt, Corbin Clark and Mason Brooke Clark.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1: p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Gilmer officiating. Burial will follow the service at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mrs. Rockmore welcomes flowers for her funeral service.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
