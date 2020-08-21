Joanne Allen Steadman, 85, passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Mrs. Steadman is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, James L. Steadman.
Joanne was born in Decatur to the late Emmett and Mildred Allen. In earlier years James and Joanne made their home in Decatur and most recently lived in Commerce.
Joanne left a mark on all those who came in contact with her and she will be forever missed.
She had eight siblings, the late Margaret Huggins, Harold Allen, Teressa Hicks, the late Larry Allen, the late James Allen, Roy Allen, the late Rita Thomas and the late David Allen.
The couple had no children but are loved as their own by - Sherry Ann (niece) and Leroy Morgan, Carnesville, and Ricky (nephew) and Debbie Hicks. Danielsville.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews as well as precious friends made in her nurses and staff at Kindred Hospice Athens.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bethel Community Cemetery, 1147 Panola Road, Stone Mountain. Time to be announced
