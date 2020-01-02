DACULA - Joanne Towler Fisk, 65, Dacula, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Fisk was born on February 12, 1954 in Duluth to the late Billie and Elmer Towler. She is a retired house cleaner and was self-employed. She is preceded in death by her son, Roger Allen Fisk III; siblings Jerry Towler, John Towler, Steve Towler and Diane Conner; and her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Roger Allen Fisk Jr.; daughter, Candy Fisk; son, Randall Fisk; daughter-in-law, Brandy Blair; all of Dacula; sisters, Wanda Peppers and Penny Towler; brothers, Jack Towler and Bobby Towler; grandchildren, Haley, Madison and Hannah; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other family members who loved her dearly.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St. Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com/funeral-homes/memorial-park-east/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In