WINDER - Joe Bob Davis, 80, Winder, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Mr. Davis was born October 19, 1941 in Greenwood, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Harold Davis and Ruby (Hannay) Davis.

Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy L. (Wheeler) Davis; son and daughter-in-law, Trevor and Sally Davis, Destin, Florida; son, Nick Davis, Winder; grandchildren, Zoe and Zander Davis; and a number of other family and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

