DACULA - Joe Bob Ham, 67, Dacula, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Mr. Ham was born in Jacksonville, Florida, a son to Sara Ham of Newnan and the late Harold Ham. Joe was a computer engineer and he was a large contributor to the IBM community, leaving behind a career's worth of trained engineers and other professionals he helped along the way. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, brother, father and grandfather. He enjoyed stargazing, grilling, bird watching and playing with his grandchildren in his spare time.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Ham, Dacula; daughter, Jessica Gavrila and her husband John, Hoschton; son, Chris Ham, Atlanta; mother, Sara Ham, Newnan; grandchildren, Natalie Gavrila and Adrian Gavrila; sister, Vanette Adamson and her husband Jim, Sharpsburg; and brother, Jim Ham and his wife Kim, Moreland.
The family will hold a private, family only memorial service on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements, 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In