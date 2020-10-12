BETHLEHEM - Joe Casper, 79, Bethlehem, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Mr. Casper was born July 23, 1941 to the late Clifford and Vera Dean Casper and was a lifelong resident of Winder, He was preceded by his wife, Jo Ann Casper; and son, Mark Casper. Mr. Casper was a heavy equipment operator with Bay, Lingerfelt and Lord Construction Company and was a member with Local 926 Operators Union for 30 years.
Surviving are children, Marty (Debbie) Casper, Bethlehem, and Bonnie (Lee) Mize, Winder; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Miller, Bethlehem, and Jean Conner, Monroe.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Mobley officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
