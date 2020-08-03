COLBERT - Joe Cooper (aka:Tommy Sawyer), 55, Colbert, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Beatrice Adams; and his father, Roy Cleveland Cooper.
Joe was a hard working man, loving husband, father and grandpa. He made a living driving a truck for many years and in his leisure time he loved to wrestle and entertain the fans. He worked for several wrestling organizations: SWA, IWA, SCE, SVW, MRW, ICW and several others. He was one of a kind when it came to his love for the sport and the excitement and thrill in the ring. One thing I can always say about him is that he always gave God all the glory to be able to do all the things he had a chance to do in life and being an entertainer in the wrestling world was one of his many. He also enjoyed his weekends of fishing with his sons or taking his yearly family week vacations.
Joe is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Teresa Cooper; his sons, Daniel Cooper (Courtney), Commerce, and Josh Johnson (Vanessa), U.S. Army; his three grandchildren, Isabel and Brooklynn Weight and Drew Cooper; nine siblings, Leroy Faulkner (Nora), Fairmont, Tony Faulkner (Gloria), Braselton, Dan Faulkner, Loganville, Jane Woodall (Wayne), Waynesville, N.C., Dorthy Crook, Colbert, Loretta Hair, Watkinsville, Louise McElroy, Bogart, Margie Orlando (Joseph), Pearcy, Ark., and Linda Dalton (Kenny), Hull; one aunt, Wanda Thornton, Florida; many cousins; nieces; and nephews.
