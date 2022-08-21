Joe David Parham passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022.
He was born on March 31, 1942, to the late W.C. and Lucille Beusse Parham. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Doug Parham; daughter, Abelene Parham; grandson, Justin Parham; great-grandson, Brent Weaver; brothers, Gene Parham and Clint Parham; and sisters, Annette Parham and Christeen Parham.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Dot Parham; his sons, Mark Parham (Patricia), Tim Parham and Kevin Parham; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Kathryn Tolbert and Laquita Bridges (Calvin); brother, Larry Parham (Dianne); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, August 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, with Pastor Mike Sarna officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Blake Lester, Jackson Parham, Ken Martin, Steve Gunnin and Tyler Allen.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 22, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is accepting flowers or donations may be made to Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6158 Highway 191, Comer, Ga. 30629 or Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter online at https://www.moaspets.com/donate.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
