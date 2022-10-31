Joe “J.D.” Robinson, 75, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Joe was a native of Barrow County. He was the son of the late J.D. and Sybil Robinson of Winder. He was preceded in death by his former late wife, Carol Books, Monroe; and sister, Joann R. Morgan, Winder.
Joe was a retired contractor and Veteran of the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Merchant Marine, having served in Loas with Air Force special operations in 1967, under the U.S Embassy.
Survivors include his daughter, Brandi Robinson; and grandson, Justin Stritzinger both of Alabama.
Joe worked with Veterans for over 40 years, and was a life member of China Post 1, VFW, DAV, Air Commanders, Spec Op Assoc., and L.Z Friendly.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Special Ops Warrior Foundation, P.O. Box 89376, Tampa, Fla. 33689.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
