JEFFERSON - Joe Lee Ogletree, 87, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Mr. Ogletree was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Ben and Ada Motes Ogletree, was a retired Veteran of the U.S. Army having served his country in Korea and Vietnam, was a member of the American Legion Post 56, and the VFW.
Mr. Ogletree was also retired from civil service at the Navy School in Athens and worked many years with the Jefferson Housing Authority. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ogletree is also preceded by sisters, Emma Webb and Helen Payne; along with brothers, Calvin and Benny Ogletree.
Survivors include his wife, Jentje Bultman Ogletree, Jefferson; daughter, Susan Ogletree, Jefferson; son, Michael Lee Ogletree (Lisa), Commerce; grandchildren, William and Megan Norris, Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Ryan and Candace Ogletree, Jefferson; three great-grandchildren, Liam Norris, Levi and Joe Lee Ogletree; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Ogletree, his remains are to be cremated and no service is to be held.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
