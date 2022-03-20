JEFFERSON - Joe Stewart Payne Sr., Jefferson, formerly of Hartwell, died at home while under hospice care on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Mr. Payne was born at home on August 27, 1937, in the Bio community of Hartwell. He was the youngest of eight children born to the late David Lumpkin Payne Sr. and Flora Rachel White Payne of Hartwell.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1960 from the University of Georgia and remained a dedicated UGA football fan throughout his lifetime. Mr. Payne was employed with the DeKalb County Health Department Division of Environmental Health for 33 years before retiring from the position of supervising sanitarian.
After retirement, he and his deceased wife of 49 years, Emily Mitchell Payne, relocated to Lavonia where he was employed as the building superintendent for Lavonia First Baptist Church, was instrumental in the church’s growth, as well as served faithfully as an active member for 10 years before relocation to Jefferson.
In Jefferson, Mr. Payne was a member of the Jefferson First Baptist Church and an active member of the Northminster Estates community.
Mr. Payne is survived by wife, Betsy Hunt Payne, Jefferson; daughter, Marilyn Payne Smith, Chattanooga, Tenn.; son, Joe Stewart Payne Jr., Atlanta; and grandchildren, Ashley Renee Payne, Decatur, Christian Summer Smith, Hunter Robin Smith and Nicholas Sean Smith, Chattanooga, Tenn.; and 20 nieces and nephews also survive.
A bereavement luncheon, visitation and funeral service was held beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Lavonia First Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Chitwood and Dr. Larry Finger officiating with music by Rev. Richard Dickson. Interment followed at Lavonia City Cemetery provided by Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia.
Strickland Funeral Home, Lavonia is in charge of arrangements.
