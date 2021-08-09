GAINESVILLE - On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Joey Allen Kelley, 67, Gainesville, loving husband of April, father of Violet and Joey, and grandfather, passed away.
Joey was born May 22, 1954 in Anderson, Indiana to David Kelley and Phyllis Jean Hancock Kelley Hymer. He served in the Marine Corp from 1972 to 1978.
Along with his parents, Joey was preceded in death by his step-father, Abe Hymer; brothers, Larry and Jimmy Hymer; and sister, Marlene Hymer.
He is survived by his loving wife, April; his two children Joey Jr. (Cassidy) Kelley, Richmond, Ind., and Violet (Donald) Robinson, Savannah; brother, Danny (Susan) Kelley, Colbert; sisters, Connie (Lynn) Hassell, Waco, Texas, Carolyn (Gary) Bergman, Connersville, Ind., Ginger (Mike) Bicklehimer, Decatur, Ind., Cindy (Howard) Abbey, Crawford, Kelly Ellison, Sarasota, Fla., and Elaine Hymer; eight grandchildren, Ryan Kelley, Frankie Abbey, Bryan Maciel, Makayla Warren, Alexis Warren, Liam Kelley, Amelia Kelley and Joey Kelley III; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel, 4355 Lexington Rd., in Athens. Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Madison.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home, 355 Dawsonville Hwy., Gainesville, and Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made via Cash App to $loverofanimal.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
