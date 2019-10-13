WINDER - Joey Wallace, 63, Winder, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
He was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and worked as a parts salesman for Gene and Matt Tractor. Joey loved classic cars and was a member of Dixie Cruiser’s and Street Master's car clubs. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Barrow County Bowling League at Jefferson Lanes for many years.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents, William Carl and Barbara Joe Shults Wallace.
He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Celise Elder Wallace, Winder; a son, Stephen Wallace (Katie), Birmingham, Ala.; two brothers, Billy (Cindi) and Jeff Wallace, Winder; and three grandchildren, Simone, Tanner and Tate Wallace.
ACelebration of Joey’s life: Friday, October 11, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with Steve “Bo” Roberts and Joey’s family officiating.
Family will receive friends: Friday, October 11, 2019, one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Cancer Foundation of NE GA at www.cancerfoundationofnega.org.
