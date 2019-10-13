BALDWIN - John A. Lewallen, 94, of the Hollingsworth community in Baldwin, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Mr. Lewallen was born March 18, 1925 to the late Claude and Bertie Lewallen, Baldwin. He loved to farm, fish and restore old 8N Ford tractors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Myrtle P. Lewallen; son, Terry Lewallen; grandson, Scot Damroze; brother, Delford Lewallen and infant brother; sisters, Estelle Lewallen, Bythamae Lerminez, Alice Denton, Hazel Smith, and infant sister.
John A. is survived by his daughters, Joan Puckett, Baldwin, Doris Lewallen, Norcross, Sandra and Randy Matheny, Maysville; son, Bradford Lewallen, Baldwin; grandkids, Tammie Damroze, Martin, Jennifer Turner and Bill, Commerce, Karl Damroze and Delia, Lavonia, Erika Harris, Gumlog, and Desire' Layfield and Jason, Maysville; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; and brother, Roddy Watkins, Lawrenceville.
He worked traveling the east coast making a living, then settling with his family in Clarkesville for several years, then took on a farm in Banks County. This home became his treasured homeplace where he spent his time on the farm and enjoying the view from his front porch.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Line Baptist Church with Elder Charles Chapman and the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. Interment will follow at the Line Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Shannon Rhodes officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Ga., 30511.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In