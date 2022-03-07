AUBURN - John Albert Burbulis, 75, Auburn, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
John was born on March 27, 1946 in Hartford, Conn. He was a proud U.S. Marine who served in the Vietnam War prior to moving to Georgia in 1973. John retired after a 12-year career as water distribution coordinator with Gwinnett County.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Jamie Burbulis; sister, Jean Therian; son, Charles Burbulis; daughter, Rosemary Smud; and grandchildren, Mollie Moore, Savannah Smud, Hugo Smud and Banks Burbulis.
Funeral service: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, located at 1450 Pine Road, Dacula, Ga. 30019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the “Kitchen Angels Ministry” where he volunteered for over 15 years, preparing approximately 300 meals weekly at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046, 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In