LULA - John Allen Harris III, 61, Lula, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, after a long fight with liver disease and multiple health issues, during a short stay in Seasons Hospice House in Cumming.
Johnny was born on July 22, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio, to his father, John Allen Harris Jr. and Virginia Harris, both have predeceased him.
He is survived by his step-mother, Florence Melinda Harris, Commerce; brother, Robert James Harris, Acworth; sisters, Melinda Sue Martin, Nicholson, and Bonita Wiswell Gartland, Holiday, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John joined the army where he served his country proudly until his honorable discharge. He was a proud republican and had a great love for his country and our President “Trump 2020”.
He was a comedian at heart and saw the best in everyone he met, John never met a stranger and had a long list of close friends, but his best friend was Bobby Jackson of Lula, and his little man, his Yorkshire terrier, were the closest of them all.
John has requested to be cremated and will be laid to rest next to his father in Nicholson. Also at John's request there will be no services in his honor.
The family has asked instead of flowers, please make a donation to the ASPCA or Disabled Veterans.
