JEFFERSON - John Alois Lang, Jr., Jefferson, passed away on September 23, 2019, at the age of 82.
He was born in Bedford, N.Y. to John Sr. and Dorothy Lang. John is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Murphy Lang, Jefferson; and his sister, Tangy Shannon, Tucson, Ariz. He is survived by his daughter, Karin Lang, Albany, N.Y.
John and Margaret Lang formerly lived in Tampa, Fla., and Somers, N.Y. He retired from the Town of Bedford, N.Y. Highway Department after many years of plowing snow and maintaining safe passage. He was a proud, lifelong member of the Katonah, N.Y. Fire Department. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers from 1957-1959.
While widely known as a difficult man, John loved dogs (especially Black Labradors and Golden Retrievers), flirting with unavailable women, and generally being a thorn in one’s side. He is at peace and we wish him a well-deserved rest. His daughter thanks the Jefferson and Jackson County communities for embracing her family and holding them close.
At John’s request, no services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Jackson County.
