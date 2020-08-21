John Andrew Morton, 48, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Born on July 31, 1972 in Greensboro, he was the son of Gail Bridges Parker and the late Bobby Darrell Morton.
John was loved by all, a total jokester who loved to fish, hunt, collect motorcycles and was a great auto mechanic. John was proud that one of his greatest accomplishments was to be a professional truck driver.
Survivors include his children, Amber Morton (TJ Beard), Elberton, Josh Morton, Athens, Andrew Myers, Athens, Jesse Morton, Ila, Lori Karhoff, Ila, and Jhontae Sanders, Hull; mother, Gail Bridges Parker (Eddie). Madison; siblings, Leonard Morton, Miller's Creek, N.C., Lamar Morton, Morganton, N.C., Shane Embrick, Commerce, and Andrea Yancy, Athens; girlfriend, Sherry Turpin, Danielsville; grandchildren, Allison Cruz Ramirez, Carlos Ortiz and Giovany Rodriguez.
A private service will be held at Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel with the Rev. Robert Lee IV officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John's children at: www.gf.me/u/yqbbcv.
Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel, 963 GA-98 E, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
