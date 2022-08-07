John Anthony Batson, 67, husband of 25 years to Terri Hubert Batson, died Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Born in Greensboro, he was the son of the late John Wesley Batson and Susie Mae Sherrer Batson. Mr. Batson was a general contractor and owner of Batson Construction.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include three sons, Shannan Batson, Zachary Batson and Damon Batson; siblings, Kenneth Batson, Suzzette Lundy, Angie Harris, Karen Frishkorn, Nadine Daniel, Maxine Minton and Shelly Batson; and five grandchildren, Catherine, Kendall, Alayna, Jarod and Elijah.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East Chapel. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
