COMER - John “Bill” Perry Moss Jr., 85, Comer, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hartwell.
Mr. Moss was born in Hartwell on May 28, 1937, son of the late John Perry Moss Sr. and the late Corene Sullivan Moss. He was a masonry contractor and member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnne Mans Moss; sons, Steven Moss (Jimmie), Comer, Randy Moss, Comer, and Scott Moss, Hartwell; daughters, Jacqueline Cowart, Hartwell, and Nancy Savage (Kenneth), Danielsville; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four step-grandchildren; and nine step-great grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, December 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Reggie Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In