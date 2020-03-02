John Boyden Potts, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11,2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina on October 17, 1938 to Beulah and Gurney Potts. He graduated from Clinton High School in Tennessee and received a Bachelor of Business Administration from East Tennessee State University. On June 6, 1961 he married the love of his life, Sandy, and together they relocated to Chattanooga, Tenn. They later moved to Colbert, then back to Chattanooga and finally to Athens.
His professional career included 35 years of service in the poultry industry with Central Soya, Seaboard Farms, ConAgra and Pilgrim’s Pride. He retired in 2004 as a live production manager. For many years, he served his community as a church deacon, Sunday school teacher and representative of the Madison County Board of Education.
He was dearly cherished by his family and will long be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather whose dedication and devotion to them will never be forgotten. His favorite pastimes included woodworking and participating in church mission trips, where he used his hands and heart to serve others. He was a dedicated servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra (Michaels) Potts, Athens; his children, Melissa Dooley (Daniel), Mark Potts (Sharon) and Melody Pike; grandchildren, Mary Beth (Dooley) Desper (Ben), Anna Dooley, Kathryn Blake (Potts) Le (Alex), Madeline Potts, Emma Potts, Jamie Pike and Logan Pike; sister, Bobbie Marvi (Nat) and several close friends he loved as family.
John was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Potts; and sisters, Belinda Sims and Betty Keith.
The family would like to thank Susan Shelnut, CNA, for her loving and dedicated service to him during his last days. Others that touched his life include his oncologist, Dr. Petros George Nikolinakis (Dr. Nik), health care professionals at the University Cancer and Blood Center and the nurses, doctors and caregivers at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens – West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677, followed by a reception at 5 p.m. at Lord and Stephens – West.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of John Potts to The Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Ga. 30604 or www.cfnega.org.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
