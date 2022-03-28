CANON - John Buren Beatenbough, 84, Canon, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Beatenbough was born in Royston on August 7, 1937, son of the late Robert K. Beatenbough and the late Orie Lee Dudley Beatenbough. He was a poultry farmer, United States Air Force Veteran and worked at Advocate Press for several years. Mr. Beatenbough was also a member of the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, Franklin Springs Fire Department and severed on the board of directors for Farm Bureau.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Myron Juanita “Nita” Smith Beatenbough; sons, James Barry Beatenbough and his wife, Thesa, Canon, and John Bryan Beatenbough and his wife, Tiffany, Anderson, S.C.; sisters, Delrea Beatenbough Kinley and Robbie Sue Beatenbough Hill, both of Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren, Katie Beth Beatenbough, Caroline Beatenbough, Leigh Fowler (Dakota), Laura Beatenbough, Rob Beatenbough and Bo Beatenbough.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church. During other times the family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request wind chimes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
