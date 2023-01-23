John Calvin Bridges, 93, husband of Laquita Joyce Bridges, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Born in Danielsville, he was the son of the late Nim H. Bridges and Kate Meadow Bridges, and brother to the late Charlie, Donald, Marvin and Garland Bridges and Grace Spearman.
John attended the University of Georgia and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Dixie-Cap Rubber Co. until their closure and began his career with Merchants and Farmers until his retirement as the branch manager in Colbert. He was a diehard UGA Bulldawgs fan. He was a member of the Comer Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include three children, Johnny (Deborah) Bridges, Nita (Roger) Ownbey and Stacy (Camille) Bridges; seven grandchildren, Shane Bridges, Matt Bridges, Chad Ownbey, Brandon Ownbey, Brianna Robinson, Megan Velasquez and Sydney Bridges; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comer Memorial Cemetery, 3601 Comer Paoli Rd., Comer, Ga. 30629
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordastephens.com.
