WINDER - John Carl Cook Jr., 77, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Mr. Cook was a devout Christian man. He was a devoted husband of over 50 years to the love of his life, Mrs. Judy E. Cook, who preceded him in death. His children and grandchildren will best remember John as an amazing and caring father and grandfather that loved his family dearly.
Mr. Cook is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Ethridge Cook; and parents, John Carl Cook Sr. and Hazel B. Cook.
Mr. Cook is survived by his children, Cristopher (Jill) Cook, Winder, and Kimberly (Cary) West, Winder; siblings, Catherine Bray, Winder, Cheryl Standard, Gray, Edwin Cook, Jefferson, Melinda Burrell, Statham, Larry Cook, Kingsland, Judy Bender, Winder, and Wanda Davis, Winder; and four grandchildren, Jack Cook, Caroline Grace Cook, Rhotie West and Alie West.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church in Commerce, with the Rev. Chuck Cook officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 16, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at River Hills Church.
The family of Mr. Cook has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1627 Highway 59, Commerce, Ga. 30530 or River Hills Church, 416 Argonne Rd., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
