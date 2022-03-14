JUPITER, FLORIDA - John Carlton "JC" Carruth Jr., 95, Jupiter, Florida and formerly of Miami, Florida passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
John was born in Jefferson on February 1, 1927 to parents John Carlton Carruth Sr. and Maude Pearl Fleming Carruth. John was the oldest of 11 children.
John is predeceased by this parents; his siblings, Jack Carruth, Clara Jones, Fred Carruth and Darrow Carruth; and his former wives, Ruth Barron Martin and Sue Hendricks Hughes.
As a WW II Veteran, John proudly served in the Navy on the USS Nautilus from 1944-1945. One of his most unforgettable experiences was being selected to participate in the 2017 South Florida Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Owner of Carruth Roofing Company in Miami, Florida for 56 years, John served on numerous local, state and national association boards including the honor of serving as president in 1976 of the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Association. John’s favorite pastime was riding around the South Florida area pointing out all the roofs he ever replaced.
As an avid fisherman and “Captain” his favorite passion was hosting family and friends for a day of fun and fishing on his boat “The Leprechaun III” from his home in Key Largo, Florida.
A loving and loyal husband, father, “Pop” and brother, John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Charlyne; children, Gary Carruth (Barbara), Laurel "Lala" Barrus (Brian), Beth Melvin (JR), Jason Carruth (Erika) and Janna Vogler; grandchildren, Chad Carruth, Kyle Carruth, Margie Melvin Martin, Charlie Vogler, Dylon Carruth and Ryan Vogler; his four-legged “apple of his eye” Logan; numerous loving nieces and nephews; brothers, Robert Carruth (Carol), Norris Carruth (Alice), Charles Carruth (Juanita) and Billy Carruth (Vonda); sisters, Sara Jane Eskew and Mary Blackstock; and sisters-in-law, Roberta Carruth, Janet Carruth and Lynda Swetz.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Stuart, 729 East Ocean Blvd., Stuart, Florida.
In lieu of flowers an endowment is being set up in John’s memory through FRSA’s Education Foundation. Please send donations to FRSA, Attn. Lisa Pate, P.O. Box 4850, Winter Park, Florida 32793 or email to lisapate@floridaroof.com.
