carthern

COMMERCE - John David Carthern, 76, Commerce, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Born on January 1, 1945 in Commerce, Mr. Carthern was the son of the late Roger Goldman and Mary Hutchins Carthern. He was a logger and was preceded in death by a son, Chris Carthern.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline Anderson Carthern, of the home; son, David Dean Carthern; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 7-13

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.