COMMERCE - John David Carthern, 76, Commerce, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Born on January 1, 1945 in Commerce, Mr. Carthern was the son of the late Roger Goldman and Mary Hutchins Carthern. He was a logger and was preceded in death by a son, Chris Carthern.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline Anderson Carthern, of the home; son, David Dean Carthern; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
