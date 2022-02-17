HOSCHTON - John Edward Phillips, 83, Hoschton, entered rest Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Mr. Phillips was born in Stoughton, Mass., the son of the late Roy F. and Dorothy Fowler Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a retired customer service representative with Ryland Homes, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Galilee Christian Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Phillips is preceded by a son, Barry Phillips; his wife Jacqueline Elsie (Sharik) Phillips; and an infant daughter.
Survivors include a son, Alan Phillips, Clearwater, Florida; two daughters, Sharon Touchstone (Russell), Hoschton, and Karen Griffin (Gregg), Hoschton; two step-sons, Bruce Quiggle (Libby), Hoschton, and Scott Quiggle (Lois), Acworth; step-daughter, Beatrice Hultman (Howard), Huber Heights, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren also survive.
Memorial service: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Eagle Ranch P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Georgia 30502.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In