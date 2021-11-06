sullivan

WINDER - John Ernest "Ernie" Sullivan III, 73, Winder, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.

He was a native of Peach County and a lifelong resident of Barrow County. Ernie was a member of Union Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and a lifelong Georgia Bulldogs Fan “GO DAWGS”. Before retirement, Ernie worked with Barrow County as a purchasing director and with Hill’s Ace Hardware. He loved his family, Corvettes and The Braves.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, John Ernest "Jubo" Sullivan II and Kate Sullivan Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Ward Sullivan, Winder; his daughters, Bree Bailey (Reid), Jefferson, and Jessica McIntyre (Brandon), Jefferson; and five grandchildren, Austin Bailey, Brooklyn McIntyre, Peyton Bailey, McKinsey Bailey and Jackson McIntyre.

Family to receive friends: Monday, November 8, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.

Funeral service: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor David Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ernie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.

