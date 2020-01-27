DANIELSVILLE - John H. “Jay” Wood Jr., 81, Danielsville, died on January 23, 2020.
Born in Colbert, he was the son of the late John H. Wood Sr. and Erma Thompson Wood. John was a classmate of the first graduating class at Madison County High School in 1956, where he met his late wife of 51 years, Dorothy Bond Wood. He was a member of Danielsville United Methodist Church and was also a Mason. John was a surveyor for Madison County for 14 years and worked for various timber companies, concluding with JM Huber Corporation. John was an avid hunter, fisherman and he loved the outdoors.
Survivors include son, Andy Wood, Danielsville, his wife, Carol and their children, Wyatt, Dewitt and Jenna; son, Randy Wood, Cochran, and his children, River and Brooke; son, Sandy Wood, Birmingham, Michigan, and his wife, Kara Kovalchik; beloved partner, Karin McEndree; sister, Linda Goble and her husband, Wayne; two nieces; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service: Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Revs. Calvin Ward and Randy Strickland officiating. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 27, 2020 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
