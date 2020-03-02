It is with great sadness that the family of John H. Wood, Danielsville, announces his passing on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He died peacefully at home after battling brain cancer for 15 months.
Born in Brisbane, Australia on November 7, 1944, he was the son of the late James Glenn and Margaret McLeay Wood. John was a 1962 graduate of Athens High. He served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966. While stationed at Turner AFB in Albany, he met his wife Carol Esquivel. They married in Baytown, Texas on January 2, 1967. Shortly thereafter, they relocated to Georgia and John began a career with the U.S.D.A. Grading Service until his retirement. After his career led him to Athens, Lagrange, and Lawrenceville, the family settled in Danielsville in 1978. John was a loving husband, father, brother, Uncle Woody and Papa John.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by daughter, Kathy McCarty (Eddie) and son Joe Wood (Mayra); grandchildren, Will (Dottie) and Anna Katherine McCarty, Carlos Olivares and Carissa Wood; great-grandchildren, Liam and Willow McCarty; sisters, Rosemary Wood and Glenda Johnson (Marvin).
In addition to his parents, his sister, Vonnie McCafferty, preceded him in death.
The family will be holding a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Riverside Baptist Church, 65 Sorrow Patterson Rd., Colbert, Ga. 30628 or the American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org).
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
