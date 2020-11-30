LULA - John Harold Jordan, 89, Lula, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice.
Born in Banks County on June 25, 1931, he was the son of the late Hoyt D. Jordan and Ethel Jones Jordan. Mr. Jordan was retired from Mt. Vernon Mills, Alto, and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. Mr. Jordan proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Swayne Jordan; sisters, Lavern J. Saxon and Wilma J. Sheridan; sisters-in-law, Brenda Parker Jordan and Lynn Caudell Jordan; brothers-in-law, Ralph Dooley, Ulysess Carpenter, Odos Sheridan and Jackie Wilson.
Surviving are his sisters and brothers-in-law, Bobbie J. Carpenter, Lula, Margaret J. Dooley, Warner Robins, Emily J. Perry (Buford), Commerce, Gayle J. Wright (Wesley), Bogart, and Elaine J. Fleming (Doug), Alto; brothers and sisters-in-law, Talmadge Jordan (Joyce), Maysville, Richard Jordan (Patsy), Lula, Dayle Jordan, Lula, and Stanley Jordan (Cathy), Tignall; brother-in-law, David (Sonny) Saxon, Lula; special niece, Janie Sheridan Wilkes; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice and Hill Haven Nursing Home for their care.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Stroud officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 747 Rock Springs Road, Lula, Ga. 30554.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
