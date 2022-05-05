JEFFERSON - John Henry Myers, 25, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, May 1, 2022.
John Henry was born in Winder, the son of Lynna T. Myers and the late John Paul Myers. John Henry worked for Kubota as a team lead and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara Hamilton, Hazel Myers and John H. Myers. John Henry will be remembered as a kind-hearted and loyal son, brother and friend.
Survivors include his mother, Lynna Myers, Jefferson; brother, JP Myers (Kaile), Olathe, Kanas; sisters, Emily Grier (Cody), Homer, and Erica Copeland (Chris), Hoschton; nephew, Hayden Grier; nieces, Hailie Grier, Harper Myers and Callie Copeland; grandparents, David and Joyce Taylor; Arlington, Texas; and other extended family.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Academy Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
