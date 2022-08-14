BOWMAN - John Hewell Loyd, 80, Rehoboth Rd., Bowman, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Loyd was born March 27, 1942 in Madison County to James Carl Loyd and Louise Fleeman Gaddis. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from the granite industry where he had many positions from operating diamond saws, polishing mills as well as being a foreman. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Clark Loyd and Allen Thornton.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sarah Nell Drake Loyd; daughters and son-in-law: Cynthia and Sammy Johanson, Bowman, and Stephanie Loyd, Colbert; sisters and brother-in-law: Linda and George Adams, Elberton, and Alice Thornton, Canon; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Wade Dotson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Jeff Davis, Stanley Johnson, Jody Johnson, Steve Drake, Sammy Johanson and Kyle Johanson serving as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. John Hewell Loyd. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
