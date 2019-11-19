John “Jack” Carl Colvin, 73, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, following a brief battle with cancer and a lifelong battle with heart disease.
He leaves his wife of 45 years, Constance (Sahm) Colvin; sons Deven Crane and Sean Colvin and wife April; daughter Sara Colvin; sisters Donna Vanscoy and Sandee Buell; grandchildren Alyssa, Raistlin, Arowynn, Adeiron, Skye Colvin-Flowers; and a host of other relatives.
Born and raised in Syracuse, N.Y., the son of Catherine and Earl Colvin, he was a lifelong resident of Syracuse. After graduating from Jordan Elbridge High School in 1964 where he was voted “Most Talkative” and “Best Dancer,” he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Kansas, Wyoming, Mississippi and several other assignments.
He met his wife, Constance Sahm, in Syracuse and they were married in 1974 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cicero, N.Y. Using skills and knowledge he learned serving with the Air Force, Mr. Colvin worked for General Electric in Turkey and Alaska and then Anaren Microwave in Syracuse, a leading global designer of high-frequency RF and microelectronics for aerospace and defense application. He not only took pride in his work, but retained perfect attendance status up until he was forced to retire in 1998 due to a diagnosis of cardiomyopathy.
In 1999 at the age of 53, Mr. Colvin was the recipient of a heart transplant at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and lived to be in the top 13th percentile of heart transplant survivors. Mr. Colvin had a passion for Syracuse University sports. For over 30 years, he would volunteer his time to usher at the Syracuse Carrier Dome, earning him local celebrity status as “The Syracuse Dancing Usher” while he led his section in dances such as the YMCA during games.
Mr. Colvin moved with his wife Connie to Jefferson, in 2014 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing, playing trivia with friends, spending time with his family and, of course, Syracuse football and basketball.
Memorial mass: Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emory Healthcare.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
