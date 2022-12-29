WINDER - John Jackson Wehunt Jr., Winder, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.
John was a selfless man with many talents, a jack of all trades. He was known throughout Winder, where he also graduated from Winder Barrow High School.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Meeks; sons, Jason Wehunt and Landon Wehunt; daughters, Amanda Wehunt and Brandi Kokaly; sisters, Charlotte Shelton and Marsha Richards; and grandchildren, Taylor, Carson, Kaylee and Kendall.
John was preceded in death by his father, Jack Wehunt Sr.
Funeral service: Friday, December 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Allen Stevens. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 30, 2022, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
