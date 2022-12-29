wehunt

WINDER - John Jackson Wehunt Jr., Winder, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.

John was a selfless man with many talents, a jack of all trades. He was known  throughout Winder, where he also graduated from Winder Barrow High School.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Meeks; sons, Jason Wehunt and Landon Wehunt; daughters, Amanda Wehunt and Brandi Kokaly; sisters, Charlotte Shelton and Marsha Richards; and grandchildren, Taylor, Carson, Kaylee and Kendall.

John was preceded in death by his father, Jack Wehunt Sr.

Funeral service: Friday, December 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Allen Stevens. Interment cremation.

Family to receive friends: Friday, December 30, 2022, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 1-7

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.