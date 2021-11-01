JEFFERSON - John Jarrard Johnson, 46, Jefferson, went to be with our Lord, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
John was born in Atlanta. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1998. John was a member of the Galilee Christian Church. He was a project manager with the Southern Company.
John was a dedicated family man. His family was his life. He was a devoted husband and father. Much of his free time was spent coaching football with the Jefferson Recreation Department, and he loved every minute of it. John also had a big heart for dogs. He enjoyed relaxing with his two Havanese - Gillian and Killer.
Another activity he enjoyed with family was UGA football. John was an avid fan and attended almost every home game for over 25 years.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Lee Johnson, Jefferson; son, John Jarrard “Jack” Johnson Jr., Jefferson; step-son, James Mackinley “Mack” Allen, Lawrencville; step-daughter, Hazel Jane Allen, Jefferson; his sweet grandmother, Allie Jarrard, Loganville; uncle and aunt, Tom and Denise Jarrard, Stone Mountain, whom all raised him as their own; his cousins, Kathy Smith, Andy Allen, Trey Jarrard and Julie McKinzey. Although they are listed as cousins, to John they were simply his brothers and sisters.
Memorial service: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church.
This service has been scheduled for Thursday because the Dawgs will be playing on Saturday and as the dedicated fan that he was, John would have been very upset if we planned his service during a Georgia football game.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of John Jarrard Johnson to the Children’s Health Care of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, Georgia 30329 or at www.give.choa.org.
Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
