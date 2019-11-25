GILLSVILLE - John Jeffery Turner, 56, Gillsville, died Friday, November 22, 2019.
Jeff was born in Gainesville to the late John W. and Frances Belle Lewallen Turner. Jeff was a business owner. In addition to his parents, Jeff was also preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte Harris and Gail Johnson.
We will always remember Jeff by the impact he left on his family, and the legacy he has left for everything he has done and accomplished in his community and surrounding communities. Jeff continuously helped others and gave his all to make sure all was took care of. Jeff was always surrounded by family and friends and lived each moment to the fullest.
Jeff is survived by his brother, Bill Turner, Commerce; sisters, Linda Wilson, Gillsville, and Nancy Cochran, Ringgold; several nieces; and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Marshall Dale and Terry Garrish officiating with the interment following at Hickory Flat United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In