BETHLEHEM - John Lee “Johnny” Peppers, 71, Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Mr. Peppers was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Mr. Peppers worked for Carwood, Empire and Barrow Manufacturing. Mr. Peppers also coached and umpired for Winder Dixie Youth Baseball for 35 years. He also participated in the chain gang for both Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School.
Mr. Peppers is preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland and Kathleen (Stapp) Peppers; and one sister, Eva Ann Hall.
He is survived by brother, Jimmy (Kim) Peppers, Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Buster Stapp officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In