COMMERCE - John Michael "Mike" Thomas, 57, Commerce, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Thomas was born in Commerce to Mary Ann Daves Thomas of Commerce and the late John William Thomas. Mr. Thomas was owner and operator of Mike’s Body Shop. In addition to his father, Mr. Thomas was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Viola and William Thomas and Alma and Guy Daves.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Thomas is also survived by his sister, Pam Mize (Mike), Commerce; brother, David Thomas (Natalie), Commerce; and a special friend, Kym Waldroup.
Graveside service: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Scott Martin officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the family being there to receive friends from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
