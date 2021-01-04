John Patrick "Pat" Broxton Sr., 77, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
He was born in Auburndale, Florida, on May 25, 1943 to parents Joseph Benjamin Broxton and Madeline Della Overman Broxton. Pat and his family moved to Gainesville, in 1957 and he graduated from Gainesville High School in 1962. Pat attended Young Harris college and UGA before serving in the Georgia Air National Guard in the 128th Aeromedical Evacuation Squad, 116th Military Airlift Wing, from 1965-1972.
Pat was employed by Gainesville Machine Company until 1968, before joining the R & R Manufacturing Company, where he spent the majority of his career in the garment industry, from 1968-1990. He served on the American Apparel Manufacturing Assn., and also worked for Liberty Trouser Co., Birmingham, Ala., and Wilkins Industries in Athens. After retiring, Pat and his wife, Carolyn, moved to north Georgia where he purchased and operated Foothills Auto Parts in Cleveland.
He was proudly active in several civic organizations: in high school, he served in the DeMolay International organization, he served as VP and president of the Winder Kiwanis Club, VP and president of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, and co-chairman and chairman of the Barrow County Airport Authority.
He was a member of Saint Paul UMC, Gainesville; elder at the First Presbyterian Church, Winder, and First UMC, Winder; member of Loudsville UMC, Cleveland; and attended Cleveland UMC, Cleveland.
Hobbies included hunting, fishing and aviation; obtaining his private pilots license at age 17.
Pat is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Benjamin Broxton; mother, Madeline Overman Broxton; and brother, George Allen Broxton, all of Gainesville.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Jean Withers Broxton; daughters, Kelly Jean Broxton and partner, Jeanette M. Sadler, Atlanta, and Alice Ann Broxton, Gainesville; son, John Patrick Broxton Jr., Winder; and grand-daughter, Abigail Marie Broxton, Cleveland.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for Loudsville UMC, Cleveland, or Cleveland UMC, Cleveland.
To share a memory or leave a condolence with the family, visit barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
