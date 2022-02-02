John Raleigh Patton, 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Raleigh was the son of Dorsey B. Patton and Alma Morris Patton. He was born on October 1, 1932 in Wellington, Ala. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Dairlette Patton; his infant daughter, Karen Annette; as well as his sister, Jeanelle Moore.
Raleigh served his country in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1956. When he returned he moved to his hometown of Colbert, where he and his wife raised their family. Raleigh was a faithful member of Colbert First Baptist Church. He served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, substitute choir director and much more. He never met a stranger and greeted everyone with “Hey Neighbor”. Every year he had a huge garden that he shared with all his family and neighbors. Raleigh was a simple man, he was most comfortable wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans and sitting under a shade tree reminiscing about the good ole days.
For many years Raleigh served as a volunteer firefighter with the Colbert Fire Department. He became well known for his “Patton Stew” which was served on the fourth of July each year. In addition, he was chosen as the 2011 Citizen of the Year in Colbert.
Raleigh believed in hard work to provide for his family. He worked for many years as a butcher with Wilfong Brothers before branching out to open his own business. He and his wife ran Patton Processing for 25 years where they served the farming community with a local meat processing plant. Upon retiring from the processing plant he worked another 10 years as a custodian at Colbert Elementary School. He took pride in providing a clean, safe environment for the kids that attended school.
Raleigh is survived by his children, Dwayne and Lynn Patton and David and Kim Patton; sister, Evelyn P. Power; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Steve, Annette and Bruce, Jennifer and Benton, D. J. and Marissa, Zac, Zoe, Coby and Silas, each one will miss him dearly but look forward to the day they see him again.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral home in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
To honor the simple life that Raleigh led please dress comfortably and wear your jeans and flannel shirts if you would like.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colbert First Baptist Hartwell Fund, P.O. Box 318, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
