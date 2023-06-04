JEFFERSON - John Robert Cross, 44, Jefferson, entered rest Friday May 26, 2023.
Mr. Cross was born in Athens, the son of Brenda Hackett Cross and the late James Donald Cross.
Mr. Cross worked for Raining Wood Inc. and was attending New Biginnings Pentecostal Church. Mr. Cross was a dedicated sportsman who loved to fish and hunt with his friends and family and also loved listening to his music.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda H. Cross, Jefferson; daughter, Annie Jane Cross, Winder; sister, Amanda Lynn Cross, Maysville; brother, James Donald Cross II (Nina), Lexington, N.c.; four Nephews, Brent Wilkes, Maysville, Kyle Wilkes, Maysville, James Cross, North Carolina, and Bradley Cross, North Carolina; one uncle; two aunts; and many other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Friday June 2, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Wayne Norris officiating with burial of cremains to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 2, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
