John Rufus McElroy, 91, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Rufus was born June 4, 1929 in Colbert and stayed in Madison County his entire life except for a period of time while in the Army stationed in Germany post WW ll. He is one of 12 children of Johnny and Ellie McElroy who preceded him. Also predeceasing him are his son, Ricky McElroy; twin sister, Ruth Hix Pace; brothers, James McElroy, Thomas McElroy, Sam McElroy and Robert “Hummin” McElroy; and sisters, Kathrine Davis, Corrie Sinclair, Rosa Lee McElroy and Cornelia Giddens.
Surviving Rufus are his wife of 53 years, Guynelle McElroy; daughters, Linda Birt (Stoney) and Terri Morgan (Rick); sons, Mike McElroy (Diane), Max Peck (Tricia) and Chris Peck (Anita); sisters, Gloria McElroy and Francis McElroy; 11 grandkids; and 10 great-grandkids.
The family would like to thank Kebra Brown, Angela Blackwell and the entire Compassus team for their faithfulness during daddy’s long-term care.
The family ask that no flowers be sent and any memory funds be sent to the charity of your choice.
Graveside service: Sunday May 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Athens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home in Danielsville.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
